It was a win reminiscent of their at-all-costs run to the title as Liverpool beat Fulham 1-0 on Wednesday – not the prettiest, but three more points.

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham

Premier League (35), Anfield

May 3, 2023

Goal

Salah pen 39′ (assist – Nunez)

For their fourth in a run of five games in 15 days, a reshuffled Liverpool took to the field against Fulham, with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah starting together for the first time since October.

There were problems early on with one player coming in, with Kostas Tsimikas switching off completely to allow Harry Wilson through for a cross-shot only denied by Virgil van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the Reds’ biggest threat in the opening stages, with his third shot in the first 10 minutes trickling just wide.

Bernd Leno was quick off his line to thwart hopeful balls over the top and passes threaded by the right-back in midfield, while Alisson was required to keep an improving Fulham at bay.

Liverpool got their opening through another penalty, with Nunez grazed by Issa Diop, allowing Salah to step up and make it back-to-back spot-kicks and 1-0.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham

The Reds looked confident coming out for the second half, zipping the ball around sharply, with Jordan Henderson laying Nunez on for a half-chance skewed wide.

Still, Fulham were able to probe through the creativity of Wilson and Willian and the running threat of Carlos Vinicius, though Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate dealt with the striker well.

As the hour mark passed, Jurgen Klopp turned to his bench, with the expected change of Diaz out, Cody Gakpo in as the Colombian continues his cautious reintegration.

A combination between Willian and Vinicius carved out a close-range chance for the latter, but their Brazilian countryman, Alisson, was on hand with a brilliant save.

There was to be no second goal, though, with Liverpool instead standing firm and carving out their five consecutive Premier League victory.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas (Robertson 66′); Fabinho, Henderson, Jones (Milner 84′); Salah (Elliott 84′), Diaz (Gakpo 66′), Nunez (Jota 83′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Carvalho

Fulham: Leno; Cedric, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic (Reed 71′); Wilson (Kebano 71′), Cairney (De Cordova-Reid 71′), Willian (James 79′); Vinicius (Solomon 79′)

Subs not used: Rodak, Tete, Duffy, Harris

Next match: Brentford (H) – Premier League – Saturday, May 6, 5.30pm (BST)