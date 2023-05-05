Liverpool FC have officially unveiled the new home kit for season 2023/24, which pays homage to Bill Shankly’s last season in charge of the Reds, 50 years ago.

The 1973/74 season was Shankly’s 14th and final season as Reds boss, as he steered the team to FA Cup success with a team that featured club legends such as Ian Callaghan, Kevin Keegan, Ray Clemence, Roy Evans, Phil Thompson and John Toshack.

Now, new legends will sport the iconic kit reimagined, a classic design in bright Liverpool red with white contrast collar and cuffs inspired by Shankly’s ’73/74 squad (below).

* Pre-order the new kit at the official LFC store, here.

With that 1970s vibe in mind, the kit launch features current players portraying the soulful 1970s feel, with the soundtrack for the kit launch provided by local Liverpool musician Pixey with her ’70s inspired track ‘Free to Live in Colour’.

The kit is available to pre-order now from the official LFC club store, for delivery on May 18.

There’s also a new LFC ‘home anthem jacket’ as worn by Cody Gakpo (above) and a pre-match jersey available for pre-order now.

The home goalkeeper kit and full training collection will be launched at a later date.

The new kit will be worn by the Reds for the final home game of this season, against Aston Villa on May 20.

“The new home shirt is a classic,” says Jordan Henderson. “Given the inspiration behind the design it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club. ”

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount on the price of the home shirt to all LFC official members and season ticket holders. This is also available for UK key workers via Blue Light and Network and students via Student Beans.

