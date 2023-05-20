There is one new injury problem for Jurgen Klopp to contend with as Liverpool prepare to face Aston Villa at Anfield.

Klopp will be missing a forward from his squad for this Premier League clash, as Darwin Nunez became the latest player to be declared injured.

The Liverpool boss said Nunez “will not be available” as a result of “inflammation in the tendon of his toe.”

He also added that the Uruguayan hasn’t trained and that the injury is “very painful” for the attacker.

Elsewhere, there are no other new issues, with Klopp saying: “The long-term injuries are still out but all the rest should be available.”

He also reaffirmed that Roberto Firmino has trained this week ahead of his last fixture at Anfield, before leaving in the summer.

Here is an update on who is fit to face Aston Villa:

The problem, that also kept Nunez out against Leicester, means he has now had six different injuries in his first season at Liverpool.

He is unlikely to be seen on the pitch again this campaign, but the issue isn’t a long-term one and he should be fine to undergo a full pre-season, barring any new problems.

Keita remains sidelined through injury, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are available to sign off with minutes at Anfield.

However, the former hasn’t been in the squad since April 1, so a cameo appearance is the best we can hope for.

Milner is more likely to feature and will probably come off the bench, as he has done in each of the Reds’ last seven matches.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Aston Villa

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Carvalho