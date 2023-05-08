The LFC Foundation announced on Saturday that their two most recent legends charity matches, again Man Utd Legends and Celtic Legends, have raised an incredible £1,450,000.

The Reds’ charity extended their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to supporters for their ongoing support of the legends charity matches, that welcome some of the club’s most loved former players back to Anfield all in aid of LFC Foundation.

The announcement was made with the help of local schoolchildren at half-time at the Reds dedicated ‘Community Day’ fixture against Brentford at Anfield.

In recognition of LFC Foundation’s 20th anniversary, the matchday was also used to showcase the fantastic work the charity delivers every day of every week in local communities across Merseyside and beyond.

One hundred per cent of the £1.45m raised will fund LFC Foundation’s programmes delivered in local communities and schools, including social action, football projects, health and wellbeing, and food poverty.

LFC Foundation’s charity partners will also benefit from the funds to support their incredible work, including Cash For Kids, IntoUniversity, and the club’s official former player association, Forever Reds.

Last season alone, LFC Foundation’s award-winning programmes and projects have supported over 83,000 people and directly delivered £8m into the local economy and contributed nearly £25 million in health benefits.

Matt Parish, LFC Foundation chief executive said: “Once again I am absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity and continued support of the LFC family and on behalf of LFC Foundation I would like to express my sincere thanks.

“£1.45m, is a huge amount to raise, especially in these financially challenging times. These funds will help us to directly support more young people and families across Liverpool City Region and beyond and make a real impact.

“I’d also like to thank our incredible Legends who so generously give up their time for free to help us stage our Official Legend Charity matches, which are always fun-filled family occasions for our fans to enjoy.”