Liverpool’s new home kit for next season enjoyed its debut at Anfield on Saturday, and it proved a hit – even if a win was unable to be secured in its maiden outing.

The Reds’ final home game of the campaign offered a chance to see next season’s home kit in action three months before the start of 2023/24.

Nike’s red-and-white design is an homage to the 1965 FA Cup winning kit and was launched on May 18, a simple yet effective look that has already proven popular.

* You can buy the new kit at the official LFC store, here.

The hope will be that success can be enjoyed with the new look next season, as everyone knows a kit becomes all the more attractive when it is associated with silverware.

For now, though, we have already been treated to a glimpse at what is in store and here is every Liverpool player, from those who featured against Villa, in the new kit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas

Virgil van Dijk

Ibrahima Konate

Fabinho

Jordan Henderson

Curtis Jones

Harvey Elliott

Luis Diaz

Diogo Jota

Cody Gakpo

Mohamed Salah

Alisson

* Important to note this is, in fact, next season’s third option

For the first and last time: Firmino and Milner

There’s plenty to like about next season’s home kit, let us know what you think in the comments below!

