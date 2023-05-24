★ PREMIUM
Photos: Every Liverpool player in the new Nike home kit for 2023/24

Liverpool’s new home kit for next season enjoyed its debut at Anfield on Saturday, and it proved a hit – even if a win was unable to be secured in its maiden outing.

The Reds’ final home game of the campaign offered a chance to see next season’s home kit in action three months before the start of 2023/24.

Nike’s red-and-white design is an homage to the 1965 FA Cup winning kit and was launched on May 18, a simple yet effective look that has already proven popular.

The hope will be that success can be enjoyed with the new look next season, as everyone knows a kit becomes all the more attractive when it is associated with silverware.

For now, though, we have already been treated to a glimpse at what is in store and here is every Liverpool player, from those who featured against Villa, in the new kit.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

 

Andy Robertson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Kostas Tsimikas

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Virgil van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Ibrahima Konate

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Fabinho

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Jordan Henderson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Curtis Jones

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Harvey Elliott

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Luis Diaz

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Diogo Jota

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Cody Gakpo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Mohamed Salah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

* Important to note this is, in fact, next season’s third option

 

For the first and last time: Firmino and Milner

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's James Milner applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There’s plenty to like about next season’s home kit, let us know what you think in the comments below!

