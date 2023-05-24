Liverpool’s new home kit for next season enjoyed its debut at Anfield on Saturday, and it proved a hit – even if a win was unable to be secured in its maiden outing.
The Reds’ final home game of the campaign offered a chance to see next season’s home kit in action three months before the start of 2023/24.
Nike’s red-and-white design is an homage to the 1965 FA Cup winning kit and was launched on May 18, a simple yet effective look that has already proven popular.
The hope will be that success can be enjoyed with the new look next season, as everyone knows a kit becomes all the more attractive when it is associated with silverware.
For now, though, we have already been treated to a glimpse at what is in store and here is every Liverpool player, from those who featured against Villa, in the new kit.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Andy Robertson
Kostas Tsimikas
Virgil van Dijk
Ibrahima Konate
Fabinho
Jordan Henderson
Curtis Jones
Harvey Elliott
Luis Diaz
Diogo Jota
Cody Gakpo
Mohamed Salah
Alisson
* Important to note this is, in fact, next season’s third option
For the first and last time: Firmino and Milner
