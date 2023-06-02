Liverpool will be joined by another English team in the Europa League next season after West Ham lifted their first piece of silverware in 43 years.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side, in addition to Brighton, locked in a place for Europe’s second-tier competition via their finishing position in the Premier League.

Now, West Ham will join them in the Europa League after overcoming Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday, winning 2-1 thanks to a late Jarrod Bowen strike.

Ex-Red Danny Ings was an unused substitute in the triumph in Prague, but he was not the only former Liverpool player present on the night.

Vladimir Smicer was the competition ambassador, as his home country hosted the final, and was responsible for the conference league trophy on the night – it’s not the first European trophy he’s held!

The Hammers will join Liverpool in Pot 1 for the Europa League draw, and they become the latest team to qualify for the competition – they can only meet in the knockout stages, if at all.

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES!! ? Jarrod Bowen writes himself in West Ham history to surely clinch glory with the last kick of the game!! ?#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/W2b8zqfR8W — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 7, 2023

Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, AS Roma, Sporting CP, Rennes, Real Betis, Brighton, SC Freiburg and Toulouse have all qualified for the group stage so far.

The Reds know, though, that they will also not meet Villarreal, Leverkusen, Atalanta or Roma in the group stages either as they are all in Pot 1.

The group stage draw will take place on September 1, with the 32 clubs broken up into eight groups of four.