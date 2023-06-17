Liverpool fans rejoice – Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports!

Saturday morning brought some news that Liverpool fans enjoyed, with the news that commentator Martin Tyler is leaving Sky Sports.

Tyler, who has become synonymous with showing very little enthusiasm when Liverpool score, even in big moments and big games, is stepping down after 33 years in the role.

The 77-year-old also fell foul of Liverpool fans last year when he made comments linking the Hillsborough disaster to hooliganism, saying “Hillsborough and other hooligan related incidents” in a radio interview.

He later apologised, saying: “These are two separate issues.

“There is no connection at all between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism – I know that, and I was not implying that there was. I apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for any misunderstanding.”

More recently, his dour reaction to Liverpool goals is what he has become known for, with a brilliant comedian, Andy Cantwell, regularly mocking Tyler’s commentary online.

In all honesty, Tyler – or more specifically, Tyler’s voice – has been a staple for football fans in England throughout the last three decades but he stayed in the role too long and ultimately became out of touch with supporters.

Tyler, who has commentated on some of the biggest moments in Premier League history, previously detailed the original ‘4-3 thriller’ between Liverpool and Newcastle as his greatest PL game.

Tyler isn’t the only person leaving Sky Sports, with it reported that half their football reporters have been axed, one of them could be pitchside reporter Geoff Shreeves.

Shreeves has often had tense interviews with Jurgen Klopp post-match, including in July 2020 and February 2021.

“It makes no sense, this question,” said Klopp when asked if his side had decent chances after a 4-1 defeat.

Sky Sports will continue as the main broadcaster of the Premier League in England next season, with BT Sport now rebranded as TNT Sports.

TNT Sports replace BT in the 12.30pm Saturday kick off slots.

Liverpool begin their new season live on Sky Sports against Chelsea on August 13.