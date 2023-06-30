Liverpool FC have officially unveiled the new away kit for season 2023/24, inspired by a classic 1990s design.

The new kit, which is said to be a modern take on the Reds’ kit of 1995/96, is available to pre-order now from the official online store.

The kit launch includes manager Jurgen Klopp looking very cool in the new anthem jacket, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson model the training tops.

* Pre-order the new Liverpool FC away kit from of the official LFC online store here.

The jersey features a green and white quarter pattern with black collar and cuff, updated with a digital effect treatment layering tonal greens – green spark, poison green and pine green – for a modern twist.

The kit is finished with black shorts, black name and number, and white socks with a black and green trim.

Liverpool will debut the new kit against Leicester on the pre-season tour in Singapore later next month, while the women’s team will also wear the new kit in their friendlies in late August.

Women’s players Missy Bo Kearns and Shanice van de Sanden are pictured in the new kit below.

Robbie Fowler, who netted an incredible 36 goals in the ’95/96 season, is also included in the kit launch – here he is in the original design and the new one, 27 years on!

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott are also included in the kit launch.

We also get a look at Alisson in the new first-choice goalkeeper shirt (below right) and the away warm-up shirt pre-match (below left).

All kits have on the reverse the 97-emblem encased by the eternal flames in memory of the children, women and men who were unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

They are available to pre-order from today on LFC’s official online store, (UK and Internationally) and the LFC Store App for delivery from launch day 7 July.

In line with LFC’s The Red Way sustainability programme, the Nike kit is sustainably made, with on the pitch and replica jerseys constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nike’s wider Move to Zero initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability.

The club’s name and number style for the back of shirt, takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs. The product is printed with water-based inks as a more sustainable option and will be worn for cup competitions and friendlies.

The away kit will be available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, and in a match and stadium version. Jerseys can also be personalised with the brand-new Premier League name and number. At launch current squad lists will be used to print on the new home jersey during the pre-order and launch phase. The full 23-24 squad lists will be confirmed ahead of the new season. Full T&Cs on shirt printing available here.

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount off the price of the new kits to all LFC official members and season ticket holders. This is also available for UK key workers via Blue Light and Network and students via Student Beans.

