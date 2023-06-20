Vitezslav Jaros has been thrust into an unlikely No. 1 spot this summer, but the Liverpool goalkeeper is in the dark over his future at Anfield.

With first-choice stopper Matej Kovar forced out through injury, Jaros has been handed the opportunity to start for the Czech Republic at the U21 Euros.

England (June 22), Germany (June 25) and Israel (June 28) will be their opponents in the group stage, which will bring the 21-year-old’s first competitive games since October.

He spent last season on loan at Stockport, but an injury saw him miss two months of action, before finding himself out of favour upon his return.

Turning 22 in July, Jaros returns to Liverpool eligible as a homegrown player in the Premier League, and with speculation ongoing over Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future.

But speaking to iSport in his native Czech Republic, he suggested he was unsure on the plans for him beyond pre-season.

“I should go to training. It will matter a lot there. If the coach likes you, he can say that he will try you,” Jaros said.

“My loan spell at Stockport is over, I’m back in Liverpool. We’ll see what can be found for me.

“I don’t know if the club will want me to stay or go somewhere else. When the chance comes, you have to take it.”

Jaros was named on the bench for three Champions League games in 2020/21, but has spent much of the past two-and-a-half years out on loan with St Patrick’s Athletic, Notts County and then Stockport.

It would be a big jump for him to now rejoin the first-team squad, though it is not out of the question given numbers are predominantly required in training.

If he were to leave, Jaros expressed a desire to remain in England, though he admitted he would be “open to everything” he is presented.

“I’ve got used to life and football there,” he explained.

“If there is a good offer, I will be happy to stay. But I’m not against change either. I am open to everything.”

Having joined Liverpool from Slavia Prague in 2017, Jaros finds himself in a tough position this summer – and talks will only take place upon the conclusion of the U21 Euros.