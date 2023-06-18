“MASSIVE WIN!” – Robbo gets one over Haaland as Reds win 7 from 7

In a season otherwise dominated by Man City, Andy Robertson managed to land a blow on Erling Haaland in the latest set of international fixtures.

The left-back captained Scotland as they came from a goal behind to beat Haaland’s Norway 2-1 in dramatic fashion in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Haaland opened the scoring from the spot shortly after the hour mark, but late strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean made it three wins from three for the Scots to stay top of Group A.

Robertson hailed the turnaround as a “massive win” for his country with a Twitter post after the game, before looking ahead to Tuesday night’s fixture at Hampden Park against second-placed Georgia.

MASSIVE WIN!!

See you Tuesday ???????? pic.twitter.com/rm3zF3eOAw — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 17, 2023

Elsewhere, Alisson was an unused substitute in Brazil’s 4-1 victory over Guinea, with Liverpool’s No. 1 said to have sustained a finger injury in training earlier this week.

Diogo Jota was briefly involved for Portugal as they defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0, replacing Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha with just a few minutes left to play.

On Friday evening, Trent Alexander-Arnold showed Gareth Southgate what he’s been missing with a glorious strike en route to a 4-0 victory for England over Malta, with Jordan Henderson also involved from the start.

Ibrahima Konate kept a clean sheet as France ran out 3-0 winners away to Gibraltar, while Kostas Tsimikas got 90 minutes for Greece as they defeated Republic of Ireland 2-1 with Caoimhin Kelleher an unused substitute and the only Red to taste defeat.

Luis Diaz‘s Colombia picked up a 1-0 win in a friendly at home to Iraq, capping off a successful round of fixtures for the international Reds.