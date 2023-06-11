Trent Alexander-Arnold is seemingly never too far away from criticism but Mo Salah has offered some sage advice for the right-back, but not after making a joke first!

Prior to Jurgen Klopp making a change to Liverpool’s system, Alexander-Arnold looked a shadow of his former self and it only saw those waiting to dish out criticism come to the fore.

The stick to beat the No. 66 with is his defending, and that was the subject of an interview Salah had with Stadium Astro prior to the end of the season.

“We just confirm that he cannot defend,” Salah joked with a wry smile when asked how the squad responds to the claims.

Salah was, of course, only “kidding” but as his answer continued he showed the leadership qualities fans know he possesses.

“He’s a really professional guy and I’m always with him in the gym and in training,” the Egyptian said of Alexander-Arnold.

“I always tell him, look if you want to [talk] about anything come to me. I’m sure Hendo does the same and other players, I’m not saying it is just myself saying that.

“But I’m always open to a player if they want to speak, we know how good he (Trent) is and he knows that about himself.

“It doesn’t matter about someone’s opinion about you, it doesn’t change anything. Don’t let it affect you, that’s always my opinion.

“If you work from here until tomorrow, people will not like it, so who cares? Just play.”

The criticism soon turned to adulation after Liverpool’s system change, though, which benefited both players at the backend of the season.

Alexander-Arnold notched seven assists and a goal, while Salah scored seven and contributed five assists after the change, and it is no wonder then that he is content to keep it going.

“Every role [Trent] plays in this club affects me!” Salah said with a laugh. “I’m still scoring goals and giving assists.

“It’s a little bit different, a different system but I’m still close to the goalie and hopefully not dropping really deep.

“But as long as the team is winning and I’m playing good and everyone is happy, everything is going to be fine.”