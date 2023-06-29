Robbie Fowler has returned to management after two years away, becoming the latest high-profile figure to head to Saudi Arabia.

Fowler has taken an unorthodox route as he looks to establish himself as a manager, with his senior experience so far coming in Thailand, Australia and India.

His last job came in charge of East Bengal in the Indian Super League, which ended in 2021, and in the meantime he has worked on a casual basis with Oxford United.

Now, though, the 48-year-old has been confirmed as manager of Al Qadsiah FC, who play in the Saudi First Division League.

Fowler will lead the club into their latest campaign in the second tier, after finishing 11th out of 18 teams last time out.

His appointment comes the day after Carlos Anton, who has held various youth and scouting roles with Real Madrid, Malaga, Bristol City and Derby, was brought in as technical director.

There are no notable names in Fowler’s current squad, with former Netherlands winger Ola John perhaps the most high-profile foreign player in the Saudi First Division League.

But his arrival comes as part of a major influx into Saudi Arabia this summer – though the majority of that is focused on the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the top flight with Al-Nassr in January, and since then the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund which also owns Newcastle, has taken charge of at least four clubs.

Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are among those to have already joined sides this summer.

Roberto Firmino is reported to be considering a three-year contract with Al-Ahli, following his release by Liverpool, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also linked with a switch.

And while Steven Gerrard turned down the chance to take over at Al Ettifaq, Fowler has opted to gain further experience in the Middle East.