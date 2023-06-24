Although there is still football on the schedule for a few Reds, the rest of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad continue to enjoy their holidays and catch up with familiar faces.

It has been almost four weeks since the season came to a close and in two weeks’ time the first wave of players will return for pre-season.

In the meantime, though, the Reds have certainly made sure to enjoy their time away with plenty seeking out the sunshine, different sports events and even Paris Fashion Week.

It was Trent Alexander-Arnold who made the trip for the latter, showing off a new hairstyle as he joined the likes of Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford for Pharrell’s debut Louis Vuitton Menswear collection.

Trent has certainly made sure to enjoy his break, between his standout time with England, having also travelled to Boston for the NBA Finals and to Barcelona for the F1.

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk was spotted spending time with Man City‘s Kevin De Bruyne, they are close friends despite club and international rivalries.

His Dutch compatriot, Cody Gakpo made a trip to his father’s home country of Togo, where he was given a warm welcome by a Liverpool fan club in the area before he was spotted handing out food to local children.

??? The Liverpool FC Fans Club in Togo welcomed Cody Gakpo to his homeland Togo where he has gone for a visit. Gakpo was born in Eindhoven, Netherlands in 1999 and raised in the district of Stratum. His father was born in Togo and has Ghanaian ancestry, while his mother is… pic.twitter.com/VboGehdW4r — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) June 20, 2023

Mooi gebaar van Cody Gakpo die eten uitdeelt in Togo ?? pic.twitter.com/jbcuUj5JZM — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) June 23, 2023

There has been no shortage of picturesque locations for Stefan Bajcetic, who swapped the sights of Positano, Italy for time on the water.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, knows nothing but keeping 100 percent fit. His social media posts after his time with the Egypt national team have consistently shown him at the gym.

Those abs of his don’t appear by magic after all, even if we mere humans wish it were that easy!

We know the No. 11’s focus will firmly be on a successful season for Liverpool in 2023/24, which Klopp and Co. will start preparing for from July 8.

Salah is to be one of 15 senior players who will report later for pre-season, on July 11, after his international commitments broke up his break.