Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram are among the evergrowing list of midfield names linked with Liverpool moves this summer, with recent reports indicating that the pair are firmly on the Reds’ radar.

Tuesday evening saw the midfielders strongly linked with summer switches to Merseyside as various sources claimed that Liverpool were actively pursuing both players.

Negotiations to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kone were said by SPORT BILD to be expected to start at around £35 million, with journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting that the Frenchman “could be available” for a fee between £30 million to £35 million.

Speaking to Le Parisien in March, Kone maintained that is able to “live well” with rumours amid speculation linking the 22-year old with various clubs.

“”At the moment, I am in Monchengladbach,” Kone insisted.

“I live well with rumours, I don’t pay attention to everything that is said. It’s more my entourage and my friends who send me the articles.”

Thuram is also currently the subject of strong Liverpool-related rumours, with GOAL‘s Neil Jones insisting that there is “definitely interest” in the midfielder from the Reds perspective and L’Equipe claiming that both clubs have been in contact “for a few weeks.”

Back in March, the Telegraph reported that the youngster was aware of interest from a number of top clubs but that he remained “happy” in Ligue 1.

“I hear, but I don’t concentrate on it. I am with Nice. I am very happy where I am. I am trying to get bigger with the club,” explained Thuram.

“I am trying to grow up with the club. So, yeah, obviously I hear it but it’s not the most important. The most important is to do good with the team and be happy where I am.”

More recently at the UNFP award ceremony, Thuram again admitted that he had detected the “noises” around his future but that he was looking to “grow” with Nice.

“For now, I’m in Nice. It’s going very well. I really like the club, so I still see myself in Nice,” stated the midfielder.

“There are noises, I hear, but I’m happy in Nice. I hope to grow with this club. I would like him [manager Didier Digard] to stay because he brought a lot to this group when it was in a difficult period.”

As of yet, no formal approach from Liverpool for either player has been reported, but the speculation continues to build as the manager looks to make early headway in the transfer market.

The Reds are looking to strengthen the midfield area this summer and the French duo join the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Matheus Nunes on the reported shopping list ahead of next season.

It is set to be an interesting couple of weeks ahead for Liverpool fans as the club continue to be linked to various midfielders across Europe.