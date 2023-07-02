2 released Liverpool youngsters pick up new clubs in Wales and Scotland

Liverpool released a number of young players from their books at the beginning of the summer, with two of them finding homes elsewhere over the weekend.

Forwards Iwan Roberts and Jack Bearne were let go by the club at the start of the month, forcing them to try and find a new place to ply their trade in 2023/24.

The two players were both signed by new clubs in recent days, with Roberts joining Bala Town on a permanent deal and Bearne moving to Greenock Morton.

Roberts joined the Cymru Premier side having spent two years within Liverpool’s youth set-up, making his only appearance for Wales under-18s back in September 2021.

?? New club for striker Iwan Roberts, released by #LFC this summer, signing a permanent deal with Bala Town. Six of the 10 players released have already found new clubs – including Jack Bearne (Greenock Morton) earlier on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Xtye0GEZSZ — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 15, 2023

It sees him make a return to Wales having been born and raised in Wrexham, before going on to make 16 appearances for the Reds in the U18 Premier League.

Bearne will move elsewhere on the British Isles having signed for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton.

The 21-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Kidderminster, where he made 25 National League North appearances as his side earned promotion via the playoffs.

He joined Liverpool’s academy from Notts County in 2017, making 25 Premier League 2 appearances for the Reds in 2021/22 prior to his loan move.

? Released #LFC centre-back Oludare Olufunwa (pictured centre, next to goalkeeper Max Crocombe) currently on trial at Burton Albion. Made two 45-minute appearances as 'Trialist B' over the past two days in friendlies for the League One club. pic.twitter.com/83c7P7VuTi — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 16, 2023

Along with the two young forwards, centre-back Oludare Olufunwa has earned himself a trial at Burton Albion and has already made two 45-minute friendly appearances under the name ‘Trialist B’ in consecutive days for the League One club.

He will be looking to make his move permanent having joined Liverpool from Southampton on a free transfer last summer.