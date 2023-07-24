Jurgen Klopp has revealed changes to the way he will pick his teams for the upcoming Singapore fixtures following the 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth.

The Reds played their second and final friendly of the Germany leg of 2023/24 preparations behind closed doors in an eventful clash with the 2. Bundesliga side on Monday lunchtime.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the first half before a chaotic second period produced seven goals as the informal honours were shared between the sides.

As he had done against Karlsruher, Klopp selected separate teams for the first and second halves to enable him to share the minutes around the squad, but he has confirmed that this will be the last occasion that happens this summer.

Speaking to LFCTV shortly before his side’s meeting with Greuther, the boss was asked about his team selection and whether we will continue to see the starting 11 split at the interval.

Klopp confirmed that the plan going forward in pre-season will be to field a team closer to the one we are likely to see when competitive action commences next month.

Until this point, the players have only been given 45 minutes each as they work towards full match sharpness following the summer break.

It has given youngsters such as Ben Doak, Conor Bradley and Lewis Koumas the opportunity to showcase their talents as part of the senior team, but with the season fast approaching the manager is keen to ease his key players towards longer stints on the pitch.

We should expect to see those players who have been fully involved in pre-season getting 60 minutes against Leicester on Sunday.

Liverpool will fly back to Merseyside for a swift pit stop before heading to Singapore to continue working towards the opening game of the Premier League season on August 13.

The quality of opposition is set to take a step up when the squad arrive at their next base, having only played against sides in the second tier of German football to this point.

Leicester are up next for the Reds in Southeast Asia on Sunday, before a meeting with fellow six-time European Cup winners Bayern Munich three days later.