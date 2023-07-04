Liverpool have ended their interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram after completing the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds held preliminary talks with the Frenchman’s representatives at the start of the summer as they explored their options ahead of a planned midfield rebuild.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the club’s recruitment staff ultimately chose not to progress with a move, preferring instead to sign Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The Hungarian completed a €70 million switch to Anfield over the weekend after a release clause in his contract with the German club was triggered.

Szoboszlai joins Alexis Mac Allister in forming a key part of Liverpool’s engine room overhaul this summer, though further additions in that position remain possible.

The Reds are currently keeping tabs on Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, who is also being closely watched by Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

And, with any lingering interest in Thuram now ended, a firm move for the 19-year-old now appears increasingly likely.

Lavia arrived at Southampton from Manchester City only last summer and emerged as their standout player in a season that ended in the disappointment of relegation from the top-flight.

The Premier League champions inserted a £40 million buyback clause in the deal, though that will only activate in the summer of 2024.

As such, their rivals are keen to steal a march and secure a move in this window, with competition now beginning to heat up.

It has previously been reported that Southampton are aiming for a fee in the region of £50 million to let their prize asset go.