Liverpool’s midfield rebuild has had many moving parts so far this summer, but just how much work is there still to do in the transfer market?

The Reds got their window off to a flying start with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, with Dominik Szoboszlai arriving from RB Leipzig a matter of weeks after.

Things have since taken a turn, however, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both destined for pastures new in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool were being linked to a number of names for a third midfield acquisition even before reports surfaced about the imminent departures, meaning that the need for additions has been accentuated even further by recent developments.

Should there be no further incomings and Fabinho and Henderson both leave, Jurgen Klopp‘s current midfield options are: Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic.

There is also an argument to include Trent Alexander-Arnold in that group having operated in a hybrid role towards the end of last season and as an out-and-out midfielder in the pre-season opener against Karlsruher.

We asked fans to tell us how many midfield signings the Reds still need this summer, and there was a fairly emphatic winner.

65% of voting supporters said that Liverpool still need two further incomings in the middle of the park, with just 9% believing that one more would be sufficient.

Simple question then… How many midfielders do Liverpool need to sign this summer? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 20, 2023

With the Reds looking thin in the face of losing two experienced members of the squad, 26% voted that there needs to be three new midfielders for the squad to be ready to go next season.

Liverpool’s activity in the coming weeks will be fascinating to observe given the uncertainty on so many fronts.

It feels preposterous to suggest that the Reds’ summer business is done, but the club will have to act quickly if they are to allow for bedding in time for any further signings.