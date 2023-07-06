Mohamed Salah has NOT been playing with a broken toe in recent months, despite claims to the contrary having emerged this week.

Speculation regarding the Liverpool forward’s fitness began when Ashraf Sobhi, Egypt’s minister of youth and sports, suggested he had reported for international duty in June nursing a serious toe problem.

Sobhi told Onze Masr this week: “Mohamed Salah took part in the last match against Guinea when he suffered from a broken toe.

“He cut the shoe off to be able to participate and was determined to play despite Liverpool’s refusal.”

Eagle-eyed supporters subsequently spotted that Salah had been cutting a hole in his boots since at least April, fuelling speculation that he had long been dealing with a broken toe for the final eight games of the season.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the 31-year-old had sustained only a minor toe issue, rather than a break.

And the incision in his boot has been likened to those made by fast bowlers in cricket as they look to relieve pressure on the ends of the feet.

Salah’s injury will be assessed once again when he reports for pre-season next week, when it is hoped any pain will have eased with the aid of a summer break.

Either way, the Reds’ No.11 is not expected to miss any action as a result of the problem, as proven by his involvement over the final months of the season.

Salah is aiming to surpass 20 goals in a season for the sixth consecutive year since his move to Liverpool in 2017.