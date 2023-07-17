Liverpool’s players have traded the beaches for the training field as they get set for yet another busy season ahead, with Germany their latest stop.

The first set of Reds returned to Kirkby last Saturday before those with international commitments over the summer followed three days later, with the squad flying out to Germany over the weekend.

Fans have had a glimpse of what the training camp has entailed so far via the photo and video footage the club have put out, but the players themselves have been busy on their own channels with the obligatory ‘back to work’ posts.

Newcomer Dominik Szoboszlai wowed supporters by breezing to victory in the lactate test that became so synonymous with James Milner, and the Hungarian was all smiles after training with his new colleagues for the first time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned for the new campaign with a fresh trim, a ‘new year, new me look’.

The 24-year-old will be keen to kick on from his impressive end to 2023/24 where he was reborn in a hybrid role within Jurgen Klopp‘s new system and was a huge influence in Liverpool’s late surge of form.

It must be warm at the Baden-Wurttemberg training camp as we rarely see Virgil van Dijk sporting short sleeves!

The talismanic defender is sticking to the theme of single-emoji captions as he gets ready to help Liverpool bounce back from an ultimately disappointing campaign last time out.

Andy Robertson did not need to leave a caption on his post, it spoke for itself! We all have those moments, Robbo!

Academy forward Lewis Koumas is living out his childhood dream and was shown plenty of love after he gave an update on his second day of the training camp.

It was the same for 18-year-old James McConnell, the versatile midfielder called into first-team training – must really be some pinch me moments for these youngsters!

Jarell Quansah will be relishing the chance to work alongside Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip as he comes up against some fearsome attacking talent.

And finally, it would be rude not to check in on the Egyptian King as he bids to make it seven straight seasons in which he has registered 20 or more goals in all competitions.

Liverpool’s first pre-season game takes place on Wednesday against Karlsruher, before a behind-closed-doors game against Greuther Furth is followed by a trip to Singapore next week.

It is good to have them back and it looks as though they are relishing being back out on the pitch too. A big season ahead!