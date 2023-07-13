Jurgen Klopp has given his first interview since Liverpool returned to pre-season training, with the Reds boss delighted with the first days for new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The duo, signed for a combined £95 million this summer, have taken on the number eight and number 10 shirts at Anfield in a clear indication of how important they are set to be in the coming years.

“Very happy!” said Klopp when asked about their first three days of pre-season.

“Two very good players. I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be great nickname for Alexis… Gary [McAllister]! He plays pretty good football, obviously, the same as Dom.

“I was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good, internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God…’ so that’s really good.

“Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good.

Trent: "Fresh start, new season, new me" ?? pic.twitter.com/Rd5pjCUxue — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 11, 2023

The boss also picked up on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new/old look: “Some changes, Trent cut his hair – [back to] the most successful haircut in his career, so he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that!”

Klopp says that “we are full of energy” and “the boys are really ready to work, that’s the first impression I got.”

He also pointed to last season’s disappointments and putting that right this season, saying: “We all know that we want to show a reaction – and the reaction doesn’t start on the first matchday, it starts with the first training day. That was clear; that’s how we left and that’s how we came back. Yes, there was a proper buzz when everybody was here again.”