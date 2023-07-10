From an engagement to trips to the British Grand Prix, visits to former clubs and fitness work, it has been a busy few days for the senior players making a late return to pre-season.

There were only eight first-team members who reported for the first day of pre-season on Saturday, with their remaining team-mates to follow in their footsteps on Tuesday.

And with time running out on their summer break, they made sure to enjoy every last minute, although there was a different definition of the word ‘enjoy’.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has undertaken an intense training regime to return in peak physical condition, the picturesque locations in America will have soothed some of the pain.

The right-back took just one week off following his duties with England before working up a sweat, and it looks to have paid off.

Mohamed Salah has never been too far away from the gym during his time off either – he showed off his seven-kilometre treadmill run on Instagram which he finished in 29 minutes! – but he’s also let loose too.

Perhaps he could incorporate some of these moves in his goal celebrations next season?

Virgil van Dijk turned 32 on Saturday and celebrated in style in Ibiza on stage with Calvin Harris, an experience he described as “crazy.”

As for his Dutch compatriot, Cody Gakpo returned to his former club PSV and watched on from the sidelines as they played their first pre-season friendly – they lost 2-1.

It’s indicative of the characters Liverpool sign that players readily return to the clubs who helped them make their next step and it was no different for Luis Diaz.

The winger played a special farewell for a former team-mate at Atletico Junior in Colombia, and while he did miss a penalty it was a good chance to blow out the cobwebs before his Liverpool return.

There was also the little matter of a proposal to his partner Gera Ponce, who, of course, said yes! Congratulations are in order.

Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson has followed a similar path to Trent, training hard on the pitch and in the gym to be ready to make an instant impact for the Reds.

The skipper has been training in Portugal and has been rivalling Salah when it comes to shirtless shots!

Andy Robertson has also been putting miles into his legs in Portugal but has done so alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has yet to sign for a new club, and Brighton‘s Danny Welbeck.

They’ve been having healthy competition on the football pitch and the padel tennis courts – Robbo and Ox looked particularly happy with their efforts after a magical shot from the left-back.

This group of players, alongside the likes of Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szboszlai and Diogo Jota will all return to training on Tuesday.

Thiago was part of the first group to report back but did enjoy a trip to the British Grand Prix on Sunday and enjoyed enjoyed Ferrari’s hospitality – this writer may be slightly jealous…

From now on, all attention will be on getting ready for the 2023/24 season with only 34 days until the opening day clash at Chelsea.

It’s going to be here before we know it!