Bikes have been the method of transport for the Reds as they travel to and from training in Germany, with the players displaying a number of different techniques in the process!

Liverpool are a few days into their Baden-Wurttemberg training camp and cycling has been the order of the day to get to and from sessions through the Black Forest region.

Our latest footage has seen the squad navigate their way up a tricky hill on the way back, which can’t be much fun after a tough session, especially as Monday morning saw running as the first session!

Having spent two years on Merseyside, Ibrahima Konate is channelling his inner Scouser by playfully pulling off a ‘wheelie’ on the way back.

Despite his impressive showing in the lactate test last week, new signing Dominik Szoboszlai had no interest in cycling up the steep hill and instead opted to walk it. A solid choice as far as we’re concerned!

No surprise that the new lactate King, Mo Salah breezed up the hill in casual manner.

Joe Gomez enlisted some help from a buggy to make the climb, with Dutch pair Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo pictured replicating the move in the latest set of training photos.

Jordan Henderson got a lift back in a golf cart with the physio, which could either be smart thinking or point to a potential injury issue of some sort.

Meanwhile, reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher put some to shame by breezing up the incline like it wasn’t there, while the likes of Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Matip soldiered on with somewhat more difficulty.

It has been warming to see the group back together for the first time since the curtain closer at Saint Mary’s at the end of May, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott soon to complete the set upon their returns later this week.

The Reds will face Karlsruher on Wednesday evening in their first of five scheduled friendlies ahead of the new campaign, with a trip to Singapore to follow later this month.

There are less than four weeks to go before Liverpool kick off their Premier League season at Stamford Bridge on August 13 and it appears the manager is putting his players through their paces to ensure their bodies are ready!