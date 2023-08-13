Ignoring the noise off the pitch, Liverpool and Chelsea played out a Premier League opener that exposed their flaws, drawing 1-1 on Sunday.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (1), Stamford Bridge

August 13, 2023

Goals

Diaz 18′ (assist – Salah)

Disasi 37′

Two teams who underwent considerable change over the summer, Chelsea and Liverpool kicked off with the visitors the slicker side, their two new signings settling well.

As the Reds looked to put chances away with swift interchanges, though, they were often undone by a sloppy last pass, while Cody Gakpo spurned a great chance to shoot on the break.

There was no wastage from Luis Diaz as he got on the end of a stunning move involving half the team, with Alexis Mac Allister‘s pass releasing Mo Salah for another assist as the Colombian slid it home.

Liverpool’s clinical edge in an end-to-end game continued as Salah blasted in from close range after Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s pass, only to be ruled out for offside.

But there was a fightback from the hosts, with debutant Axel Disasi sweeping in scruffily after Liverpool failed to deal with a set-piece.

Seconds later, Chelsea thought they were 2-1 up, playing easily through midfield and defence for Ben Chilwell to take it round Alisson and finish – thankfully, it was another offside call.

HT: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

There were no changes at the break, despite a late fitness concern for Diogo Jota with Liverpool back in the ascendency.

A Dominik Szoboszlai corner struck Nicolas Jackson on the hand in the penalty area, but despite a clear infringement both referee Anthony Taylor and his VAR waved it away.

The hour mark passed and Jurgen Klopp turned to his bench, with both Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez sent on in search of more stability in midfield and chaos in attack.

Exposed with effectively two in defence as Andy Robertson struggled with his new role, Alisson was needed to bail Liverpool out on a number of occasions.

Salah was furious as he was brought off midway through the second half, but in truth, it was a toothless half from both sides who – after a huge chance late on for Nunez – were left to settle for a point.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; James (Gusto 76′), Enzo, Gallagher, Chilwell (Ugochukwu 90′); Chukwuemeka (Maatsen 81′); Sterling (Mudryk 81′), Jackson

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Santos, Madueke, Burstow

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gakpo (Jones 66′), Szoboszlai; Salah (Doak 77′), Diaz (Elliott 77′), Jota (Nunez 66′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, McConnell

Next match: Bournemouth (H) – Premier League – Saturday, August 19, 3pm (BST)