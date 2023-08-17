Curtis Jones has been handed an early 2023/24 setback after picking up an injury and is not expected to be involved this weekend.

The midfielder missed Wednesday’s training session with an issue that This Is Anfield understands to be a swollen ankle.

Jones came off the bench during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but his campaign looks to have got off to an unfortunate start.

The problem isn’t said to be a serious one, with the club hopeful that the midfielder will be back to full fitness following the first home game of the season on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has dealt with various fitness issues across the last couple of seasons, with a stress of the bone hampering his 2022/23 campaign before a late surge of form placed him back in favour with Jurgen Klopp.

He made 11 consecutive league starts from April onwards, returning three goals and an assist including a brace in the 3-0 away win at Leicester.

Jones also experienced an unusual eye injury during the quadruple chase of 2021/22, a season in which he made just 15 Premier League appearances.

Impressive displays in the No. 6 position for England at the U21 Euros saw him tried in that position for the Reds over the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister got the nod at Stamford Bridge while the club continued its search for a recognised defensive midfielder, but Jones will have been hoping to have been involved from the start against the Cherries.

Joel Matip was also absent from Wednesday’s training photos, however there is no word yet on whether he has also sustained an injury.

The Reds will return to Anfield for the first time since May’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa looking for an all-important first win of the campaign.

It looks as though Jones will not be a part of the clash, but the expectation is that he will be able to make a full return sooner rather than later.