Dominik Szoboszlai is already dreaming of silverware after making an impressive start to his time at Liverpool.

The Hungarian introduced himself in emphatic fashion with a man-of-the-match showing on his Anfield debut against Bournemouth and is setting his sights on bigger things this season.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ trip to Newcastle, Szoboszlai revealed that he wants to win “everything” at the club and that second place is of very little interest to him.

“If they ask me if I want to win the Premier League, of course I want to win it. If I want to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, the same,” Szoboszlai told the Guardian.

“Everything we can do this year. I want to win everything because nobody is going to ask you how it feels to be second.

“I always think that way. Even if this is hard and there are very good teams in the Premier League, but we are also very good, we have a very good coach and players. We are going to do our best and at the end I want to be first.”

Szoboszlai joined the club as part of a summer overhaul that has seen the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo offset the departures of five senior midfielders.

The 22-year-old added that he and his fellow newcomers have already formed a good understanding as they get acquainted with each other in their new surroundings.

“It is not only the decision of us [how to play], it is the decision of the coach of how we’re going to play and put the team together,” he continued.

“Macca is new, I am new, Endo is new. We understand each other really well, even if Endo has only had two training sessions with us and one game. Over time we will be even better, but we will have to see.”

There isn’t the luxury of bedding in time for those in the new-look engine as the Reds bid to be competitive on all fronts following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Szoboszlai looks to have full faith in his new teammates and has the winning mentality to match. Hopefully, those ambitions will be met come May!