Stefan Bajcetic is optimistic he will be back in action sooner rather than later after being named on the bench for the win over Bournemouth.

The Spaniard’s 2022/23 season was cut short as he suffered a “stress response” around the adductor area back in March and is yet to make a full return to the side.

Bajcetic enjoyed a breakthrough campaign prior to the setback, making 19 appearances in all competitions as he became a regular fixture in Liverpool’s midfield.

After watching the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Bournemouth from the bench, the teenager took to Instagram to share a positive message as he looked ahead to his upcoming return to the field.

The midfielder wrote: “Felt so good to see you at home again! Hopefully soon on the pitch.”

Saturday was the first time Bajcetic has been named in a matchday squad in five months and was a big step towards what he will hope is a full return in the coming weeks.

He did not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore as he continued his rehabilitation alongside fellow countryman Thiago.

Thiago himself has been sidelined since April after undergoing hip surgery and is also yet to make a full return to the side.

The pair remained at the AXA Training Centre as the squad travelled to Southeast Asia for friendlies with Leicester and Bayern Munich.

Bajcetic was one of the standout players of 2022/23 prior to his injury and will be hoping to pick up where he left off when he makes his full return.

The Reds travel to Newcastle next weekend and the 18-year-old will no doubt be hoping to earn some minutes as he bids to integrate himself back among his peers.