Liverpool open their Premier League account with a mouthwatering trip to Chelsea this afternoon, as a new season gets started. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; James, Enzo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Jackson

Substitutes: Bergstrom, Gusto, Cucurella, Maatsen, Santos, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Burstow

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gakpo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below: