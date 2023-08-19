★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

ENDO 3 HOME SHIRTS

WELCOME TO LIVERPOOL!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) is challenged by Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth – Follow the Premier League match here!

Liverpool are back at Anfield for their first home game of the season against Bournemouth – and we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Thomas Bramall.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Elliott, Nunez, Doak

Bournemouth: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Rothwell, Billing; Semenyo, Christie, Anthony; Solanke

Subs: Radu, Mepham, Hill, Kelly, Kilkenny, Brooks, Kluivert, Traore, Moore

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Live match blog loads above.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023