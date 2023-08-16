Liverpool break all-time US record for the 2nd time in 4 months

When it comes to global appeal, Liverpool are one of the most watched teams and, in the United States, they have broken record viewing figures twice in four months.

In 2022, 45 percent of Liverpool’s revenue came from broadcasting, with lucrative deals secured in the UK and around the world.

The US forms part of the latter and while the club have not been back to North America since 2019, they continue to captivate audiences.

In April, their fixture against Arsenal attracted a record average minute audience of 872,000 in the region, and just over three months later they helped break the record once more.

Their opening day draw at Chelsea attracted an average minute audience of 973,000 on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock – making it the most-streamed Premier League match of all-time in the US.

Impressive numbers that are only expected to grow!

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan knows the role broadcast contracts play in the wider world of football, with the Premier League leading the way with billion pound contracts.

“It’s the most competitive, biggest football league in the world. And these are some of the biggest clubs in the world,” the CEO explained at the SportsPro Media APAC conference in Singapore during pre-season.

“When you look at the opportunity from a truly global perspective, from a media commercial community perspective, it puts those clubs into very rarefied air in terms of what that valuation looks like.”

For the 2021/22 season, the club brought in a revenue of €701.7 million (~£594.3m), and €314 million (£275m) was in broadcast revenue, a figure the club heavily rely on each and every season.

“What we’re trying to do is generate as much revenue as we possibly can,” Hogan insisted and these figures will only strengthen the bargaining power when the next media rights cycle is on the table.