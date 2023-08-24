Liverpool have completed the signings of teenagers Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo from Leicester and West Ham, bolstering their academy ranks.

Nyoni and Nallo, both 16, have signed terms with Liverpool following talks throughout the summer, with the club believed to have paid sizeable fees for both.

They are now expected to join Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s for the new campaign, having already been welcomed to the AXA Training Centre by their new team-mates.

Nyoni, a midfielder, arrives after 10 years with Leicester, after appearing regularly for their own U18s last season at just 16.

Meanwhile, centre-back Nallo swaps West Ham for Liverpool just months after signing a scholarship with the London club.

Their arrivals come after six youngsters were released and five others sold, including centre-backs Kerron Samuels and Charlie Hayes-Green.

Liverpool had already secured the signing of another young central defender in Harvey Owen, who joined from Wolves last month in a deal that could be worth £800,000.

It comes as Bridge-Wilkinson prepares to work with a youthful squad even for U18s standards this season, with no player to feature so far above the age of 17 and seven of those being 16.

The club have moved to recruit high-potential talents from sides across the UK in recent years due to a change of rules post-Brexit.

Overseas signings under the age of 18 are no longer permitted, with Stefan Bajcetic, who joined from Celta Vigo in a £224,000 deal hours before the deadline, the Reds’ final such acquisition.

Since then, Liverpool have invested heavily in the likes of Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Calum Scanlon and Trent Kone-Doherty.