Swansea have joined Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign Liverpool defender Luke Chambers on loan.

The 19-year-old is expected to depart Anfield on a temporary deal this summer, and is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Leverkusen, who are managed by Reds legend Xabi Alonso, had previously been touted as the favourites to secure the young defender’s signature.

However, This Is Anfield understands they are now facing additional competition from Championship outfit Swansea.

Chambers spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, and finished the campaign with 14 league appearances to his name.

The Preston-born defender even turned down a call-up to the England squad for the U20 World Cup in order to help Killie avoid relegation from the top-flight.

After that positive experience, Chambers is now considered ready to step up to a tougher league to continue his development.

But it remains to be seen whether that will be either the Championship or the Bundesliga, both of which have proven to be great environments for young English talent in recent years.

With a loan move thought to be imminent, Chambers missed out on a place in Liverpool’s squad for this summer’s pre-season trips to Germany and Asia.

However, he had previously shown his worth to Jurgen Klopp during last season’s post-World Cup training camp in Dubai.

During that trip, Klopp told LFCTV of the youngster: “When I look at Luke Chambers I think ‘wow, he has everything for a centre half, apart from a body’.”