In only his second game as a senior professional, Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies was the hero as he earned Crewe victory in the Carabao Cup.

There are high hopes for Davies as he embarks on his first campaign at senior level, having gained admirers on Jurgen Klopp‘s staff in recent years.

The 19-year-old is spending the season with Crewe, and despite his lack of experience he has arrived as No. 1 goalkeeper for the League Two club.

His debut came with a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to Mansfield Town, but three days later came another opportunity to impress.

Davies shone as Crewe took on Championship side Sunderland in the first round of the Carabao Cup, as a 1-1 draw led to triumph in a penalty shootout.

The teenager was influential throughout, making five saves according to FotMob, including one to deny Bradley Dack in the 97th minute to keep his side in the tie.

With Dack’s late effort kept out, the tie went to penalties, and it was Davies who proved decisive as he thwarted Pierre Ekwah’s spot-kick and Crewe went on to win 5-3.

“As a goalie, that’s what you’re in the net to do, you’ve got to try and stop as many goals as you can,” Davies told Crewe’s official website.

“Thankfully I was able to stop a couple. I was disappointed to concede the way we did, but we bounced back and we were solid again.”

On the shootout, he said: “I just had to go where I thought they might go – and I just got lucky.”

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup, James Balagizi made his first start for Wigan as they visited Wrexham, but was brought off after 58 minutes in an eventual defeat to the Hollywood-backed club.

Adam Lewis came off the bench for the final 33 minutes as Newport County turned things around for a 3-1 victory over Charlton.

Missing again for Preston, though, was Calvin Ramsay, who was initially slated for a start in their clash with Salford City only to miss out due to a mystery injury.

Manager Ryan Lowe was tightlipped about the situation following Preston’s penalty shootout loss, but there are clearly concerns over the right-back’s fitness.