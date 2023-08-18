Liverpool have officially launched each of their new outfield kits this season and now we know another colour Alisson will don in the goalkeeping range.

Alisson and his fellow goalkeepers have been spotted in both a black and green kit throughout pre-season and into the new campaign.

But for Nike’s fourth season providing kits for the club, they’ve opted for a more vibrant look for the third option to go hand in hand with the outfield players’ red (home), white and green (away), and purple (third) kits.

There is not always as much fanfare when it comes to new goalkeeper kits and Liverpool have now quietly revealed their third option, which is bright orange.

The look is then coupled with with black accenting used for the logos, including the LFC badge, Nike swoosh and the Standard Chartered sponsor.

The kit is based on the current Nike goalkeeper template, which is currently on show in the women’s World Cup and with other Nike sponsored clubs across Europe.

With orange shorts and socks, the kit is undoubtedly eye-catching and Alisson‘s team-mates – nor the opposition – will have any problem spotting him, or another Reds goalkeeper, between the sticks.

The club describe the offering as part of the second choice goalkeeper strip for this season, which is to be worn alongside the home and away options.

The soft launch completes the outfield and goalkeeper set for 2023/24, which has been well received on the whole by supporters.

* Order the new Liverpool FC kit range from the official LFC online store here.