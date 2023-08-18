Liverpool are in a race against the clock to secure a work permit for Wataru Endo in time for the midfielder to be included in the squad to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

This Is Anfield understands that the Reds are expected to have the Japan international registered with the Premier League by today’s midday deadline for new signings.

However, it remains to be seen if they can finalise a work permit quickly enough for him to be eligible to feature this weekend.

Premier League rules state that players must be registered with the league by 12pm on the final working day prior to a match in order to take part.

They will, though, accept further documentation such as “evidence of eligibility to take up employment in the United Kingdom” at any point prior to squads being named.

Should Liverpool fail to produce a work permit in time, then Endo will miss out on a chance to make his debut against the Cherries at Anfield.

However, it is highly unlikely any delay would extend into the following weekend, when the Reds are scheduled to travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United.

Endo arrives with glowing references from regular watches of the Bundesliga, including former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann.

He said of the Japanese’s signing: “I think Endo will surprise a few people. Technically very gifted and disciplined.

“Think he’s made for that role, kept a struggling side together in the last few seasons. He’ll also be better with more talent around him.”