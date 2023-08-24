Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting loan interest from a number of Championship clubs ahead of a possible move.

The 20-year-old has recently returned to full training after recovering from surgery on a foot issue that cut short his 2022/23 season.

And This is Anfield understands that several clubs have already enquired about taking him on a temporary deal for the coming campaign.

The Reds would be willing to sanction a departure for Morton as they seek further midfield reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

The Wirral-born midfielder starred on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, making 40 Championship appearances before picking up his foot injury in April.

It remains to be seen if the Lancashire club will push to bring him back to Ewood Park, though manager John Dahl Tomasson was often effusive in his praise of the youngster during his stay.

Morton has nine senior appearances for Liverpool to his name, with two of those coming in the Premier League.

His last outing in the English top-flight came in December 2021 as Jurgen Klopp threw him in to start in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the midst of a midfield injury crisis.

Shortly after that outing, the German said of his young charge: “By the way, Tyler Morton in training, incredible!

“He plays as a No. 8 now, we don’t force him to play as a controlling No. 6 in a Premier League game [like against Tottenham].

“He’s training as an 8, and it’s like, ‘Wow, how good is that?!’”