Liverpool are reportedly in talks for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, but there is interest from Man United too.

With transfer deadline day fast approaching, Liverpool are still active in the market and looking for a “multi-functional midfielder,” according to Athletic journalist James Pearce.

Ryan Gravenberch is the player most strongly linked at the moment with various sources reporting Liverpool’s interest.

Florian Plettenburg reports for Sky Sport Germany that “Liverpool and Man Utd will be the favourites for the player, should Bayern give the green light to leave.

“But, no verbal agreements yet. Bayern bosses do not exclude that something can still happen with Gravenberch – until Deadline day.”

Chief Football Writer at the Daily Mirror, Simon Mullock said that Man United and Liverpool have both already “tabled contract offers to the 21-year-old former Ajax star after being told that Gravenberch is planning to hold showdown talks with Bayern about his future under Thomas Tuchel.”

He also said that the clubs are “embroiled in a tug-of-war” before adding he is ‘valued at around £22 million’ by Bayern.

The claim has been corroborated by the slightly less reliable Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

He wrote that Liverpool “have held more productive talks with Bayern” for the youngster. In addition to Gravenberch, the Mail’s piece adds talks have also taken place with Crystal Palace for Cheick Doucoure.

Seeing through the hyperbole, there does appear to be truth in the fact that Liverpool could move for Gravenberch.

Pearce says Liverpool have a “long-standing interest” in the Dutch international and Munich newspaper tz has added to the claims.

Various reporters claimed: “Reds chief scout [Barry] Hunter and head of recruitment [Dave] Fallows recently travelled to Germany to obtain detailed information about the player.”

For the moment, Bayern are keeping hold of their talent but, should he become available, Pearce claimed Liverpool “would be in the conversation” for the Dutchman, at the right price.

Gravenberch clearly wants to play more, and isn’t in Tuchel’s starting XI right now, so could well want a move away.

At the same time, this could be his agent drumming up suitors – however, coupled with Liverpool’s “long-standing interest,” there does appear to be something in this.