★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
GRAVENBERCH #38
NEW SIGNING HOME SHIRTS
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

13 best photos as Liverpool thrash Aston Villa – Szobo, Salah & Nunez star

With Liverpool romping to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, we picked out 13 of the best photos from the Anfield win.

Aston Villa‘s wingers posed a couple of problems in the first half but, for the most part, Liverpool were in control as they strolled to a 3-0 victory at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s opening goal got the Reds off to a great start and they built from there.

Matty Cash was unfortunate with his own goal, but Luis Diaz was waiting to finish anyway, and Mo Salah popped up with a tap-in following the break.

We have picked out some of the best photos of the win as Liverpool picked up another three points in the Merseyside sunshine.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While it could have been ruled out for offside due to Salah’s position, Szoboszlai offered the best moment of the afternoon with a stunning strike on his weaker left foot.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp bows to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The boss was on form after full time, too. You’re welcome for waiting to sing your song, Jurgen.

We’re sure you’re ‘feeling fine’ after that result!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sees his shot saved by Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's new signing Ryan Gravenberch before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While he couldn’t feature, Ryan Gravenberch still made it to Anfield to watch his teammates.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And finally, no prizes for guessing who this was! The sunshine gave our Propaganda photographer the chance to snap some unusual silhouettes.

It’s always nice to head into an international break with a win. Up the Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023