With Liverpool romping to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, we picked out 13 of the best photos from the Anfield win.

Aston Villa‘s wingers posed a couple of problems in the first half but, for the most part, Liverpool were in control as they strolled to a 3-0 victory at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s opening goal got the Reds off to a great start and they built from there.

Matty Cash was unfortunate with his own goal, but Luis Diaz was waiting to finish anyway, and Mo Salah popped up with a tap-in following the break.

We have picked out some of the best photos of the win as Liverpool picked up another three points in the Merseyside sunshine.

While it could have been ruled out for offside due to Salah’s position, Szoboszlai offered the best moment of the afternoon with a stunning strike on his weaker left foot.

The boss was on form after full time, too. You’re welcome for waiting to sing your song, Jurgen.

We’re sure you’re ‘feeling fine’ after that result!

While he couldn’t feature, Ryan Gravenberch still made it to Anfield to watch his teammates.

And finally, no prizes for guessing who this was! The sunshine gave our Propaganda photographer the chance to snap some unusual silhouettes.

It’s always nice to head into an international break with a win. Up the Reds!