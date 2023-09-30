Cody Gakpo left the Tottenham Stadium in a knee brace, with Jurgen Klopp admitting concern that the Dutch forward may have suffered a serious injury.

Gakpo left the pitch at the interval to be replaced by Diogo Jota, having scored on the stroke of half time to equalise.

However, Klopp revealed post-match that the Reds’ No.18 had suffered the injury in a foul shortly before the goal.

“He scored a goal but afterwards, but after that shot he felt it even more. It was from the foul before,” explained Klopp.

On the injury, the boss said it was: “The biggest problem of the game, to be honest… before Cody Gakpo scored, we got a free-kick and he got injured and he is now with a brace limping down the corridor.

“That’s my biggest problem, to be honest, in this moment. We lost two [to red cards] and maybe a third player – really bad, really bad. So, yes, that’s something we have to deal with obviously.”

Asked about the severity of the injury and whether it might be a ‘bad one’, Klopp said: “Possibly, I don’t know.”

It means that Klopp will likely be without Gakpo, Jota and Curtis Jones for next week’s visit to Brighton in the Premier League.

Jota and Jones will be able to play in Thursday’s Europa League tie vs. Union SG, but Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez will be in line to start at Brighton.

After that, there’s an international break, followed by the Merseyside derby on October 21.