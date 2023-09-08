Cody Gakpo was on the scoresheet for the first time this season as he inflicted defeat on a fellow Liverpool team-mate, while Alexis Mac Allister helped Argentina continue their incredible unbeaten run.

Thursday was a busy day for Liverpool’s internationals, with six members of Jurgen Klopp‘s first team involved for their respective nations.

Thankfully, there are no fitness issues to be concerned about but there was a goal to celebrate for Gakpo as he helped the Netherlands cruise to a 3-0 win over Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece.

Liverpool’s No. 18 scored the second goal of the match, calmly controlling the ball with his chest before finishing with aplomb from just outside the six-yard box.

Gakpo started on the left of a front three and played 65 minutes of the Euro 2024 qualifier, while both Virgil van Dijk and Tsimikas played the full 90.

The winning feeling continued for three others, but it was Mac Allister who helped extend Argentina’s incredible record in qualifiers, which has now seen them go undefeated since 2017 – the third-longest run in South American qualifiers.

A stunning Lionel Messi free-kick goal secured a 1-0 win over Ecuador, extending their unbeaten record in World Cup qualifiers to 22 games – 13 victories and nine draws.

Mac Allister played 77 minutes of the contest on the left of a midfield three, a change in roles for the 24-year-old after proving a reliable No. 6 option for Klopp to start the season.

Elsewhere in South America, Luis Diaz featured for 88 minutes as Colombia made a positive start to their bid to qualify for the World Cup after missing out last year.

Rafael Santos Borre’s goal early in the second half was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Venezuela, with Diaz heavily involved with the fifth-most touches in his side (73).

Finally, Dominik Szoboszlai captained Hungary to a 2-1 win over Serbia, the midfielder played the full 90 minutes in a more advanced role and was efficient in both phases of the game for his side.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, watched from the stands as France secured a 2-0 victory over Ireland, which saw Caoimhin Kelleher remain an unused substitute with Gavin Bazunu the preferred option.

Thankfully, all left the pitch unscathed and the hope is that will remain the case for the rest of the international window.