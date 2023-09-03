Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his starting lineup against Aston Villa, with Darwin Nunez among those coming in for Liverpool.

With the season still in its infancy, Klopp is yet to be able to field what many would consider to be his first-choice XI.

Injuries and suspensions have restricted the manager in each game so far, with two key absences at centre-back as Liverpool host Villa.

Alisson remains an ever-present, but Joel Matip is joined by Joe Gomez at centre-back as both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk miss out.

They are flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Curtis Jones replaces Wataru Endo in midfield.

With Ryan Gravenberch not registered in time to feature, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are retained on merit.

Mohamed Salah starts in attack amid speculation over his future, with Luis Diaz hoping to make up for a frustrating afternoon at St James’ Park, where he was subbed after 33 minutes due to Van Dijk’s dismissal.

The big debate leading into Sunday’s clash was who Klopp would opt for up front, and the manager has gone with Darwin Nunez.

That means Cody Gakpo is left to settle for a place on the bench, alongside the likes of Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Jota

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Substitutes: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Kellyman, Bailey, Duran