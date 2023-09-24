Liverpool are back at Anfield this afternoon on the back of two away wins, with Jurgen Klopp making eight changes to his side to face West Ham.

Klopp sprang something of a surprise in midweek as he made 11 changes for the Europa League opener away to LASK, with his bench helping secure a comeback win.

Less of a shock is that the majority of the players rested have made their way back into the side for today’s Premier League clash.

Alisson returns to the fold after Caoimhin Kelleher‘s stint between the sticks, with the Irishman expected to serve as cup goalkeeper.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold not yet fully fit, Joe Gomez starts at right-back with Andy Robertson back at left-back.

Virgil van Dijk is retained at centre-back and Joel Matip comes in for Ibrahima Konate alongside the captain, with Alexis Mac Allister in as No. 6.

The more attacking midfield roles are occupied again by Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, with Ryan Gravenberch‘s bright display against LASK hampered by a late cramp.

Mohamed Salah scored a record-equalling 42nd European goal in midweek and is back in the starting XI today, joining Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in attack.

That leaves the likes of Gravenberch, Konate and Cody Gakpo on the bench at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold is not part of the squad as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, while Stefan Bajcetic misses out after his first appearance since March in midweek.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota , Gakpo

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, Cornet, Ings