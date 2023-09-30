Liverpool visit Tottenham in the Premier League this evening with another record of sorts for Mohamed Salah to chase, with one goal enough.

If Salah scores in this game he will surpass Roger Hunt, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush’s record of league goals against Spurs by netting his ninth.

Salah has scored eight times in his 12 Liverpool league appearances against Tottenham, with his other Reds goal coming in the 2019 Champions League final.

Unbeaten Reds

This will be Liverpool’s fifth visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – they have never lost, winning three and drawing the other.

Have lost only one of the last 21 league encounters – the 4-1 defeat at Wembley in October 2017.

That is their only defeat in the last 10 visits.

Home and away they are unbeaten in the last 11 meetings, with eight wins and three draws.

Their win at Anfield last season set a new club record of 11 in a row without defeat in the competition against Spurs.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the last 17 league games – the longest run of any top-flight team. The next best are Tottenham and Arsenal, each with seven.

Are currently on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions since losing at Man City (4-1) on April 1, winning 14 and drawing five.

They have scored 48 goals during this sequence.

High-scoring tie

A total of 182 goals have come in Premier League clashes between Liverpool and Tottenham, with only their games against Arsenal producing more (184).

Since the 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in October 2015 Liverpool have scored in 15 successive league meetings and in 21 of the last 22.

That goalless draw was Jurgen Klopp‘s 1st game in charge of Liverpool.

Second-half specialists

Liverpool are the only team not to concede a Premier League goal in the second half of any game this season.

In fact, they have not conceded a goal in any game after the 42nd minute.

A third of Liverpool’s goals this season (seven of 21) have been scored from the 76th minute onwards.

Son the dangerman

Heung-min Son has scored in four of the last six meetings with Liverpool and has five goals in 14 appearances against the Reds overall, which includes a goal in each of his last three visits.

Son has scored five goals this season – all coming in his last three outings and all away from home, including a hat-trick in the 5-2 win at Burnley earlier this month.

Son has scored 108 Premier League goals for Spurs – he is currently joint-28th on the all-time Premier League scorers list.

Salah is 14th on the list with 142 (140 with Liverpool).

Postecoglou’s a Red

Boyhood Liverpool fan Ange Postecoglou is currently unbeaten in 50 home league matches as a manager with 42 wins and 142 goals scored in that time with Yokohama F. Marinos, Celtic and Tottenham.

Postecoglou is the fourth manager in Premier League history to see his side score two or more goals in each of his first six games in the competition, following with Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Man City) and Leicester‘s Craig Shakespeare.

Dominik Szoboszlai played twice against Postecoglou’s Celtic in the Champions League group stages last season (for RB Leipzig) and was on the winning side both times.

This evening’s referee

Simon Hooper was in charge of Liverpool’s recent win over Aston Villa.

He has issued eight yellow cards in three top-flight games this season.

This season’s scorers

Tottenham: Son 5, Kulusevski 2, Maddison 2, Richarlison 2, Romero 2, Royal 1, Sarr 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Nunez 4, Salah 4, Diaz 3, Jota 3, Gakpo 2, Szoboszlai 2, own goals 2, Robertson 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).