After making his first appearance in 19 months, Kaide Gordon is facing another spell on the sidelines with a new injury – but it’s not all bad news.

Gordon made his long-awaited return for Liverpool earlier this month, as he came off the bench in a 4-1 defeat for the U21s at home to Middlesbrough.

It may not have been the most positive result for the young Reds, but that did not deter from a positive afternoon for the 18-year-old winger.

Sidelined since February 2022 with a series of growth-related injuries, Gordon looked ahead to “many more to come” as he marked his comeback.

However, it will be another – albeit much briefer – wait for his next appearance, with the Liverpool Echo reporting a new setback.

Gordon is said to have rolled his ankle, meaning a two-week absence is expected, though it is stressed that it is “not related” to his previous issues.

The injury is “not regarded as serious” by those within the club, though it is undoubtedly a frustrating one for the player, who has missed a significant amount of football.

His lengthy absence came after a breakthrough at first-team level, becoming Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the FA Cup.

Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of his senior debut, when Gordon started in a 3-0 win away to Norwich in the League Cup, but he has been unable to add to his four appearances so far.

Liverpool did signal their ongoing faith in the teenager this week, however, with his inclusion in the extended squad for the Europa League group stage.

Gordon was registered as part of List B for the competition, with an unlimited number of players under the age of 21 permitted, provided they have been with the club for at least two years.

He was also named for the knockout stages of last season’s Champions League, but failed to make the matchday squad as his recovery took longer than hoped.

Twelve players have been registered via List B, including Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic, with goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga a late addition to UEFA’s system.