Liverpool have confirmed they will wear their new third kit for the first time on Thursday night, with the purple kit debuted in Europe vs. LASK.

The Reds fly to Austria this week to kick off their Europa League campaign with a trip to LASK, a side they have never faced before in their history.

In a first-time clash, it is only fitting that Liverpool give a first-time outing to their new purple third kit.

The club have confirmed they will wear the Nike kit in midweek, with it likely to be one of few times they do so in games this season.

Liverpool only wore their green third kit for four first-team games last season – against Ajax, Aston Villa, Brentford and Southampton – with the home kit used more often on the road.

* Order the new Liverpool FC third kit from the official LFC online store here.

A third kit is typically only worn in the event of rare kit clashes with both home and away kits – in this instance the white-and-green away kit is not suitable as LASK wear white at home.

There is also a minimum number of games in which clubs can wear any kit, with a clash at the Raiffeisen Arena considered a timely opportunity to debut the purple shirt, shorts and socks.

The third kit was unveiled at a BOSS Night fan event at the Olympia in the city in August, with Alisson and Dominik Szoboszlai in attendance.

Alisson treated supporters to a rendition of Allez, Allez, Allez on his guitar, with both players joining in for You’ll Never Walk Alone.

* Order the new Liverpool FC third kit from the official LFC online store here.