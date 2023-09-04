Though there remain four days of speculation over a move to Saudi Arabia, Andy Robertson is confident that Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool.

The Saudi Pro League have now officially confirmed that their transfer window will close on Thursday, September 7.

Previously, there had been concerns over an extended deadline towards the end of the month, leaving Premier League sides at the mercy of offers from the Middle East.

Instead, there are just four days left for clubs such as Al-Ittihad, who saw an informal offer worth £150 million for Salah turned down last week, to sign players.

Salah scored the third goal of the afternoon as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday, and speaking after the game, Robertson was asked about the Egyptian’s future.

“For us, there’s no concern,” he said when asked if there were worries over a new bid.

“For us, Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool player and we believe that’s what is going to be the case for the foreseeable future.”

For his part, Salah has kept his head down despite the advances from Al-Ittihad, with two goals and two assists in four games now this season.

He played the full 90 minutes against Villa at Anfield and shared an embrace with Jurgen Klopp at full-time as he and his team-mates were lauded by the Kop.

“He’s the ultimate professional. He does what he does,” Robertson continued.

“He’s one of the best players in the world and he’s professional. He lets other people do the talking, he lets other people say what they have to say.

“But he’s always been committed to Liverpool, I think we’ve seen that today with the performance he put in.”

Klopp has been open in his criticism of the Saudi transfer window running beyond deadline day for the Premier League, with Salah not the only player subject to interest.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left to join Al-Ittihad and Al Ettifaq this summer respectively, while a bid for Luis Diaz was rejected and there have been claims of interest in Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

But Robertson is adamant, like those within the club, that the case is closed for Liverpool, who will now focus on the campaign ahead.

“We block [the speculation] out. Mo blocks it out [like] everyone else. We let other people talk about that and everything like that,” the left-back added.

“But our squad is what it is, that’s the squad that’s going to go forward now with the window shut.

“It’s about getting the most out of the squad, looking forward to the season ahead and obviously trying to do better than what we did last season.”