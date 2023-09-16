Liverpool bounced back from a poor first-half display to snatch all three points from Wolves and Jurgen Klopp addressed all of the ups and downs in his post-match press conference.

Here are the five key points from the manager as he reflected on an eventful afternoon at Molineux.

Energy problems after the break

Unsurprisingly, the manager wasn’t overjoyed by his side’s first-half showing and cited a lack of “legs” as part of the issue following the international break.

“I thought in the first half a couple of times ‘WTF’,” joked the boss.

“You saw with Macca, you saw with other players, they didn’t have the legs today.

“If you can get through the first half with a reasonable result, like not being massively down, you can turn it.”

Quansah impresses

Jarrell Quansah was thrown in at the deep end for his first Liverpool start and the manager was delighted with the way in which the defender handled it.

The boss beamed: “He did really well, was really good and it was a wonderful experience for him.

“In such a disorganised team like we were in the first half, being the one who looks kind of alright is a statement, absolutely.”

Szoboszlai shows resilience

Klopp highlighted the “massive influence” that Dominik Szoboszlai has on Liverpool’s midfield but admitted he “didn’t play well” in the first 45 minutes.

“He stays in the game, that is probably his biggest strength,” the manager added.

“Second half we played Curtis and Dom on the double six, which is a very offensive double six, but they did really well.

“He turned it into a really good game.”

Mac Allister “exhausted”

Having only featured for Argentina in a clash with Bolivia at high altitude on Tuesday night, the manager was naturally asked about his decision to withdraw Alexis Mac Allister at half-time.

“Oh he was done, yes. Yellow card and he was exhausted,” Klopp admitted.

“It was tough and when you are in a game like this it is pretty likely that you go into a challenge a bit too late and then you have the second yellow and that’s it.

“I think he was not disappointed when we took him off, I think it was rather relief.”

Depth of leadership

Andy Robertson stood in as captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the boss insisting that he has “enough” senior figures within his dressing room to cope in such situations.

Klopp also listed Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota as examples of other leaders who were out on the pitch against Wolves.

The manager offered praise to Robertson on his 200th Premier League appearance for the Reds, saying: “Robbo is an important player as well, if you don’t know it then have a look at his stats.

“He plays pretty much all the time and we don’t do that because he is a nice guy.”