Mohamed Salah is in imperious form and West Ham will be on high alert as the winger aims to help Liverpool record a milestone win against the visitors.

The Reds next win will be their 50th over West Ham at Anfield in all competitions. This will be meeting number 72.

If Liverpool score in this game they will equal their club record against West Ham by scoring in a 15th league encounter in a row, a feat also achieved from 1977-87.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side could score three goals or more in each of their opening three home league games for only the second time in the last 43 years (2019/20 being the other).

Salah in good form to punish Hammers, again

Salah has scored nine goals against the Hammers, only against the Manchester clubs has he scored more – United 12, City 11.

No Reds player has ever scored more league goals against West Ham than Salah (nine), but he has not found the net in his last four appearances against the Irons.

In all competitions, only John Toshack has scored more against the Hammers (10). Next on the list are Steven Gerrard and Salah, both with nine.

The Egyptian has found the net in 11 of Liverpool’s last 12 appearances at home in all competitions, and during his Reds career he has scored 102 goals in 148 games played at Anfield.

He recently became the first Liverpool player to either score or assist a goal in each of Liverpool’s first five games of a league season since John Barnes in 1990/91.

Comeback prowess, but 4 ought to be enough!

Liverpool have conceded the game’s first goal four times this season. Each time they have come from behind to win.

By comparison, they won on four occasions last season after conceding the first goal of the game (in 21 matches) – all competitions.

Liverpool have won four consecutive games in which they were behind for the first time since doing so five times in a row from August to October 2008.

Anfield a sore spot for Moysey

David Moyes will be managing against Liverpool for the 40th time in his career, with only seven men in history managing against Liverpool on more than 40 occasions.

He has never won at Anfield in 19 attempts as a manager with Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham (7 draws, 12 losses). Only Bobby Robson (23 times) visited Anfield more as a manager and left without ever winning.

The Hammers only Premier League win at Anfield came in August 2015, that is their only victory at Anfield in 50 league visits, dating back to September 1963.

First one back for the ref

Chris Kavanagh is the referee for the match. He reffed Liverpool’s 2-1 win at West Ham last season.

He has not refereed in the Premier League this season – he did oversee Leeds’ 3-0 Championship win at Millwall last Sunday.

Scorers so far this season

Liverpool: Diaz 3, Nunez 3, Salah 3, Gakpo 1, Jota 1, Robertson 1, Szoboszlai 1, own goals 2

West Ham: Bowen 3, Antonio 2, Ward-Prowse 2, Aguerd 1, Kudus 1, Paqueta 1, Soucek 1, Zouma 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).