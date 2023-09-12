The summer transfer window was an eventful one for Liverpool, with new additions and notable departures, but there were also plenty of moves for those who once called Anfield home.

The transfer window is always an interesting time to keep track of player movement across Europe and see what former Liverpool players are up to.

And quite a few found a new home in the summer, including Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum. Two Reds who only left the club in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Origi struggled to find form at AC Milan and has now landed himself back in the Premier League on loan with Nottingham Forest – it’s going to be weird seeing him donning the No. 27 for someone else!

Very excited to start playing with my dear friend Jordan Henderson again and to work with coach Steven Gerrard ???? pic.twitter.com/CqRwz4VcVd — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 3, 2023

As for Wijnaldum, the 32-year-old never quite settled at PSG and after a loan spell with Roma he has joined the long line of players who opted to move to Saudi Arabia.

He joined Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq and reunited with Jordan Henderson.

But who else has moved on this summer? Let’s take a look.

Philippe Coutinho continues to struggle to settle and find form, now swapping Aston Villa for Qatari side Al-Duhail, his fourth different club since leaving Anfield in 2018.

Cult hero Ragnar Klavan dusted off his football boots to sign up for his 22nd year of senior football, he is combining his president duties with playing for Tallinna Kalev.

Admirable from the 37-year-old!

Former Liverpool forward Andy Carroll is still knocking about, the 34-year-old joined Ligue 2 club Amiens after triggering a release clause at Reading – it is his third move in less than three years.

Arthur, meanwhile, has made another temporary move away from Juventus having joined Fiorentina. At the time of writing, he has already played nearly 30 times the amount of minutes he did at Liverpool (13).

Ryan Kent, who played only once for Liverpool, made the surprise switch from Rangers to Fenerbahce in the summer and has been in and out of their team so far this season.

There was also another move for Conor Coady, one year after his “proud” loan switch to Everton – he has joined Leicester from Wolves for an initial £7.5 million fee.

An injury is likely to keep him out of contention for their League Cup trip to Anfield this month.

Ki-Jana Hoever has returned to Stoke on loan after leaving a lasting impression during his stint in the second-half of last season.

Now 21, the defender will be aiming to establish himself having yet to show parent club Wolves that he can be a reliable option in their first team.

Ki-Jana Hoever – Stoke (loan)

Sheyi Ojo – KV Kortrijk (loan)

Sergi Canos – Valencia

Kamil Grabara – Wolfsburg (agreed for summer 2024)

Fabio Borini – Sampdoria

Liverpool have also banked a future windfall of £2.3 million after Wolfsburg confirmed they had signed former academy goalkeeper Kamil Grabara for 2024.

It is the second sell-on clause triggered this summer after Allan Rodrigues’ move from Atletico Mineiro to Flamengo.

It has been quite the summer of change for a number of former Liverpool youth and senior players, many of whom will be eager to put down roots and establish themselves in their next steps.

Lawrence Vigouroux – Burnley

Conor Masterson – Gillingham

David Amoo – Ebbsfleet United

Tom Brewitt – Swindon

Luis Longstaff – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Dal Varesanovic – Caykur Rizespor

Ben Winterbottom – Welling United (loan)

Liam Millar – Preston (loan)

If you’re an avid watcher of leagues across Europe, it will not be too hard to find a former Red to keep an eye on!