Jurgen Klopp was understandably frustrated after his side conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 at Tottenham on a controversial evening in the capital.

Here are the key bits from Klopp’s post-Tottenham press conference…

“Really bad” Gakpo news

Cody Gakpo injured himself scoring the Reds’ equaliser shortly before the break and Klopp revealed the forward was “limping” with a brace after the game.

Despite the unfortunate result, the boss described Gakpo’s injury as his “biggest problem” to come from the contest.

The Reds will also be without Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota for next weekend’s trip to Brighton as they serve suspensions following their respective red cards, with Klopp calling the absence of all three players “really bad.”

Diaz’s offside was naturally on the agenda

The very first question put to the manager was about the controversial decision to rule out Luis Diaz‘s first-half strike for offside.

“At the first moment I thought it’s clear offside,” Klopp admitted, before adding: “at half-time, we knew.”

He added: “it didn’t take extremely long to come to the conclusion, it was a bit strange” when discussing VAR’s role in the process, you can say that again!

There was praise for his team’s character

The Reds showed great spirit to stay in the game until the death despite being reduced to nine men by Simon Hooper in contentious circumstances.

Klopp insisted he was “super proud” of his players for the determination they showed and that Liverpool remained “really dangerous” despite the tricky conditions.

He also described his squad’s attitude as “second to none” after a point was harshly stolen from under their noses in the final seconds.

Dubious Jones red card

The manager touched on Jones’ dismissal without even being prompted, suggesting that “everybody here in the room” thinks the correct decision was made.

He also cheekily indicated that those same journalists were misinformed about the incident because they “probably didn’t” play football.

Klopp admitted that the challenge looked “horrendous” in slow-motion but that the foul “wasn’t close” to being deliberate.

“Deserved” a draw



Joel Matip‘s late own goal was a sucker punch that ended a tremendous Liverpool performance, with Klopp maintaining that a draw was no more than his side “deserved.”

The Reds bravely held on to the 1-1 scoreline until almost the last kick of the game and were left with a bitter taste despite their valiant efforts.

Klopp insisted that he “got a lot out” of the performance and that his intention is to “help the boys feel that as well” despite the disappointment.

